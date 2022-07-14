Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people.

As a result of that investigation, on July 2, Big Olaf began contacting retail locations to recommend that its ice cream not be served, per a CDC notice. On July 13, Big Olaf expanded that to a recall of its products. The company is recalling all flavors and lots of its ice cream due to the potential for listeria contamination.

Big Olaf ice cream was available at restaurants, senior homes, and Big Olaf locations throughout Florida, as well as a single location in Fredericksburg, Ohio. All of its products with expiration dates through June 30, 2022, are part of the recall.

The FDA lists 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, one death, and one "fetal loss" as part of the listeria outbreak. "The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported," the CDC notes in an earlier notice about the illnesses. The outbreak has been linked back to Big Olaf, though the company says in its notice that it "did not receive any complaints regarding product defect or sickness."

If you have Big Olaf ice cream at home, you're urged to throw it out or to contact the company with questions.