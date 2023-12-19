These Are the Concerts Worth Traveling for in 2024

Live events are back in full swing, with 2023 making concert history with standout tours from both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift often inspiring music fans to travel many miles to see their favorite artists. Now we're entering into 2024, and we already know the year is stacked with music festivals in the US and internationally. But if you're not built for multi-stage, multi-day excursions in order to catch the artists who topped your Spotify Wrapped this year, catching them on their own headlining tours is the way to go.

In 2024, the biggest concerts range from nostalgia-fueled returns from '90s and early '00s icons to the world's buzziest pop stars. Below, we’ve assembled some of the most anticipated concert tours of 2024, with the dates each artist is planning to tour plus a link to where you can buy tickets and find dates near you. Check back regularly for newly announced tours and let us know who you're most excited to see this year.

Olivia Rodrigo

The teen sensation that inspired so many of those "30-year-old teenage girl" memes is touring her GUTS album across the US, from February 23 through August 14, 2024. Openers include The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf and the tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California. Check tour dates and buy tickets here.

Taylor Swift

The pop star is still not done with her record-setting Eras tour. You can catch the next international leg of this billion-dollar tour between February 7 and December 8, 2024. The dates kick off in Tokyo and end in Vancouver, British Columbia. You can explore her international tour dates and buy tickets here.

Drake

Drake is on tour again in 2024, this time with J. Cole, in addition to 21 Savage. He will be touring between January 18 and March 27, 2024, with the tour beginning with two dates in Denver. You can explore the tour stops and buy tickets here.

Bad Bunny

Back after two arena tours in 2022, the Puerto Rican super star's Most Wanted tour will be making stops across the US. He will be touring between February 21 and May 26, 2024, with the shows kicking off in Salt Lake City and concluding with three nights in Miami. You can explore the tour and check out tickets here.

Noah Kahan

Following the immense success he’s found in 2023 with songs like "Stick Season," Noah Kahan is taking his folk sound on the road between February 8 and July 19, 2024. The tour begins in Dublin and will wrap up with two dates in Boston accompanied by Mt. Joy. You can check out the dates and tickets here.

Hozier

Hozier is taking all of the beautiful angst of his last album on the Unreal Unearth tour between February 20 and September 18, 2024. The tour begins with two nights in Mexico City and ends with two nights in Inglewood, California. You can explore tour dates and tickets here.

Nicki Minaj

From Gag City to a stadium near you, Nicki Minaj is bringing Pink Friday 2 on a world tour. You'll be able to see her live between March 1 through May 28, 2024. You can explore dates and tickets here.

Zach Bryan

This tour is going to be full of special guests, from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, and more on select dates. You can catch him between March 5 in Chicago and December 19, 2024 in Brooklyn. You can explore dates and ticket prices here.

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eats World

Banking on your love of the 2000s and mine, these two bands will be touring between February 28 in Portland, Oregon and April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis. You can explore ticket prices and tour dates here.

Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins

The Saviors Tour is going to feature these two iconic bands for a summer tour. You'll be able to catch a show between July 29 in Boston and September 28, 2024 in San Diego. Additional acts on the tour include Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Explore tour dates and concert prices here.

Madonna

While some people are having comebacks, Madonna never really left. She's already hit New York City and Washington, DC with her Celebration tour but she'll be on tour from January 8 in Boston through April 26, 2024 in Mexico City. You can explore ticket prices and tour dates here.

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are always a must-see act, and their 2024 tour will be no exception. It begins April 28 in Houston and the tour will continue through July 16, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. View tour dates and buy tickets here.