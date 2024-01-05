The Biggest Flight Deals You Can Book Right Now for 2024 Travel

The new year is a time for big celebrations, and it turns out that airlines are eager to celebrate with you.

The start of the new year frequently is accompanied with plenty of flight deals, and 2024 is no exception. Airlines appear to be aware that we're heading into the coldest, darkest part of the year when many of us start to daydream of warmer and more exciting locales. To help us all travel more this year, several carriers have just launched big promos on their flights. Below are some of the best ones we found, as well as the details on how to snag the deals.

We will continue to update this space if and when additional airlines announce sales for the start of the new year. Happy traveling!

Alaska Airlines

You have until the end of the day on Friday, January 5 to benefit from Alaska Airlines' massive New Year sale. Dubbed the "2024 Takeoff Sale," the promo features discounted flights for as low as $39 one-way.

Plenty of destinations participate in the deal (almost all of the 115 ones Alaska Airlines has to offer!), including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Austin, New York, San Diego, Honolulu, and many others.

For more information and to grab your discounted tickets, you can visit Alaska Airlines' website.

Play Airlines

The low-cost carrier surely knows how to play this game. Play just went live with its first flash sale of the year, and it is offering 35% flights from the US to some of the most iconic European destinations.

The promo is valid until January 10, and it includes flights to Iceland, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Hamburg for travel from January through May 2024 and from September through December 2024. The deal is valid on selected flights departing from New York (STN), Boston, or Baltimore via Iceland (KEF). For more information and exact travel dates for your chosen destination, you can visit Play's website.

Scandinavian Airlines

If you are thinking of visiting Scandinavia, now's the right time to book your flights. Scandinavian Airlines is offering flights to many popular cities in the region starting at $375, and you only have until January 15 to snag the deal, which is valid for travel from February 19, 2024 through October 26, 2024.

Thanks to the many major US hubs participating in the deal, it will be pretty simple to visit the iconic countries in Northern Europe. Departing airports include some of the biggest ones in North America, like New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Toronto Pearson International Airport. Other departing US cities include Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco.

To book your tickets, you can visit Scandinavian Airlines' website.

TAP Air Portugal

With roundtrip flights starting from $379, TAP Air Portugal is offering an extremely cheap way to get to Europe in 2024.

The airline is offering promo fares to Portugal as well as over 35 European destinations, and you have until January 18 to snag the deal. The promo applies to travel from January 11, 2024 through May 31, 2024.

Travelers will be able to choose among many destinations, including Copenhagen, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Lisbon, Porto, Berlin, and Amsterdam, among others. Participating US and Canadian cities include Boston, Chicago, Miami, Montreal, New York (JFK and Newark), San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC (Dulles).

TAP is offering one extra treat as well. Each roundtrip ticket offers travelers the option of a Portugal stopover on either the outbound or return flight. With this initiative, you can add a layover in Lisbon or Porto from one to 10 days with no additional airfare costs before or after you travel to any other European TAP destination, and you can access exclusive offers on hotels, tours, and activities. If that's not enough, you can even add another stopover in Portugal for either a second destination on the mainland or the islands, and it will be available at a 25% discount on the domestic flight ticket.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit TAP Air Portugal's website.

Aer Lingus

The Irish airline has some good deals in store for you. Now and through January 18, the carrier is having a major sale on its flights between the US and Ireland, and roundtrip tickets start from as low as $342 for travel between February 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024. If you plan on traveling between April 1 and May 31 of this year, instead, prices are a little higher starting at $499 roundtrip, but still a great deal nonetheless!

To give you a few examples, in March you can fly from New York to Dublin and back for as low as $341.33, or you could go from Philadelphia to Dublin starting at $417.30.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Aer Lingus' website.