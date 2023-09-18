The World's Most Expensive Theme Parks, Ranked

Not all theme parks are created equal. Price, size, and popularity all vary wildly depending on which park you visit. It's the difference between going to the pricey and crowded Disneyland Paris and the weirdly wonderful and affordable Efteling, outside of Amsterdam. To get a better sense of what is out there, FloridaPanhandle.com recently ranked 847 theme and amusement parks, and broke it down by size, attendance, and the average cost of park admission.

Their findings, based on data from The Park Database, named Circus Circus in Las Vegas the world's most crowded theme park, with approximately 207.57 visitors per square meter per year. Unsurprisingly, Disney parks come in at the most expensive in the world. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park each charge $149 for entry. In fact, with the exception of Disneyland Paris, the five most expensive theme parks in the world identified in this ranking are all in the US.

The world's biggest theme parks can be found more spread out over the map—the world's largest is in the UK, followed by the US, Japan, and China.

Check out the graphs below for more insight into the world's biggest, priciest, and most crowded parks. And if you're looking for the best-reviewed parks according to guest feedback, we've got that information for you right here.