One of the hardest parts of planning a trip is not booking the hotel or finding cheap flights. It's ensuring that when you get to the destination you've fantasized for whatever period of time, you don't end up in one disappointing tourist trap after another. That's not to say all popular tourist spots are traps; instead it's the sort of experience that takes from—rather than adds to— your traveling experience. Long lines, big crowds, and steep prices can turn even the most iconic location into a nightmare.

While some may feel obvious, the true cunning of tourist traps is that you normally only notice about half way through the experience when it's too late to get back your money or your time. Casago, a platform for vacation home rentals, created a ranking for the biggest tourist traps in the United States and around the world, based off of TripAdvisor reviews that have the words "tourist trap" in them.

Below are the top tourist traps in every country, based on visitor reviews.