Here Are the 10 U.S. Cities Where the Median Rent Is Less Than $1,300

It's been said before and I'll say it again: Rent is too damn high. That might not be a cohesive enough statement to power an entire political party, but it is an accurate assessment of the rental market in America. According to a survey conducted by Zillow, workers making the minimum wage in the 50 biggest US cities can't afford to rent an apartment in more than 40 of them. From my perspective, that makes 80% of America's largest cities unlivable.

Even when people are able to afford rent with their wage, it is historically a larger share of their income than in decades past. According to The Hill, the average American is rent-burdened, and the US is short about one million units of affordable housing. If you've taken a walk through most downtown areas recently, you'll see evidence of that with all of the gentrification gray, austere apartment buildings.

According to Realtor.com, there are still a few metro areas where you can find apartments for rent for less than $1,300. (I weep as I type this—I myself am planning to move out of New York City because I can't find anything in my budget.) Realtor.com's January Rentals Report revealed which 10 cities are still relatively affordable… for now.

1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, median rent: $982

2. Louisville, Kentucky, median rent: $1,167

3. Birmingham, Alabama, median rent: $1,178

4. Rochester, New York, median rent: $1,235

5. Columbus, Ohio, median rent: $1,242

6. Indianapolis, Indiana, median rent: $1,266

7. Memphis, Tennessee, median rent: $1,274

8. St. Louis, Mississippi, median rent: $1,279

9. Cleveland, Ohio, median rent: $1,290

10. Kansas City, Missouri/Kentucky, median rent: $1,298

The first thing you'll notice about this list is that none of the 10 cities are on the West Coast, and only one is in the Northeast. Oklahoma City is the only city of the 50 largest cities that has a median apartment rent of less than $1,000.

While the rental market finally seems to be chilling out a bit, (this is the slowest increase in prices in the last 22 months) it's still not a market you can plan your future with. I mean seriously. Do you want me to plan for a family, marriage, retirement, investing, anything at all when more than 30% of my income just goes towards my housing? Unrealistic.

As we continue to wait and work towards housing for all, if you are similarly struggling with rent prices it won't hurt to check out apartments in the cities above.