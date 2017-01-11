'Bigly' or 'Big League'? Linguists Give Definitive Answer on What Trump Is Saying

The final presidential debate left voters with many questions, including, "When will this end?" But one of the most frequently asked questions was whether Donald Trump said "bigly" or "big league" during the debate. Whatever he's saying, he's said it before on the campaign trail and it's raised eyebrows. However, the sparring over exactly what he's saying hit a fever pitch during the debate.

Listening with an untrained ear didn't offer any definitive answers for most viewers, but some linguists claim to have discovered the definitive answer.