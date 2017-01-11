Watch This Insane Biker Ride a Railing 650 Feet Above a Dam

If you enjoy feeling stressed the hell out while watching viral videos of crazy people doing obscenely stupid and dangerous things, then 1) you might want rethink that offline for a bit and 2) you're in for a helluva treat, thanks to a new video from mountain biker and YouTuber Fabio Wibmer.

As you can see in the video above, Wibmer offers a terrifying helmet camera view from a recent stunt in which he pedals a small bike along the railing of a 650-foot dam in Koelnbreinsperre, Austria. In what feels like the longest two minutes and 20 seconds ever, Wibmer wobbles and sways as he rides toward the center of the damn, the crazy-sharp drop to the rocks and cliffs below appearing to grow higher with every pedal. Oh, and if that doesn't have you crapping your pants, just wait until he appears to almost lose his balance and lean to THE WRONG side. Prepare to hold your breath out of anxiety until he miraculously -- and thankfully -- makes it to the other end.