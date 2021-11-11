This Rare "1 in 100 million" Cotton Candy Lobster was Caught in Maine

Lobsters are a lot like snowflakes. At least in that, no two are the same. The sea creatures come in different sizes and colors, with some rarer than the rest. Whether you live off lobster rolls all summer long or are just intrigued by them at your local supermarket, you can probably picture a lobster in your mind. Most are red with two large claws and long antennae. They don't all look that way, though.

Bill Coppersmith, a Get Maine Lobster fisherman who's been combing the shores of Vacationland for lobster for four decades, went out to make his usual rounds in Maine's Casco Bay recently. The fishing excursion took a turn when he pulled up one of his traps to find a cotton candy lobster. As the name suggests, the sea creature is a shade of blue-ish purple rather than the usual red.

Cotton candy lobsters are extremely rare. In fact, there's only a one in 100 million chance of finding one. Bill brought in his prize catch, and he and the folks at Get Maine Lobster named it Haddie, after the fisherman's granddaughter.

Don't worry. This lobster won't be turned into a lobster roll or lobster bisque. Haddie is currently kicking it in a tank at Get Maine Lobster. The company has been in contact with local organizations and aquariums to try and find a place for her to live out her days.