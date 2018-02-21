Bill Gates Has Absolutely No Idea What Groceries Cost

When you're a billionaire, it's easy to let the trappings of average-income life pretty much disappear by outsourcing all the stuff you'd rather not do. And when you've been a billionaire for as long as Bill Gates has, it's easy to lose all concept of what things like Rice-A-Roni or laundry detergent cost, since you haven't set foot in a supermarket in, like, decades. In fact, the world's second wealthiest man just proved as much to be true, after hilariously failing to guess the prices of a bunch of everyday groceries.
Appearing in a segment for The Ellen Show on Wednesday, the ultra-rich Microsoft co-founder played a Price Is Right-style game in which he was asked to guess the average retail prices of five different grocery store items. If he could guess three correctly within $1, the audience would go home with a prize.
Spoiler alert: it was a serious struggle, and in Bill Gates' world, a bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls will set you back a cool $22.
Besides grossly overestimating the price of gooey bite-sized pizza snacks (they're $8.98, by the way), the tech mogul also thought a single box of Rice-A-Roni costs $5 (they're only $1), and that a pack of Tide Pods goes for $4 (they're nearly $20). Interestingly, he was almost exactly right about the price of dental floss, correctly guessing $4.
Despite the series of wildly inaccurate estimates from the mastermind behind Windows 95, the audience still got its prize in the end.
Maybe next time Ellen can test how well he remembers how to do laundry.
