Bill Murray Absolutely Lost His Sh*t When The Cubs Won The World Series

Last night, the Chicago Cubs defied an incredible 108-year championship drought by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a thrilling game 7 of the World Series. While Chicago burst with joy after the game, native son Bill Murray became the team’s unofficial spokesperson (or mascot), parading around Progressive Field and offering hilarious soundbites that only the legendary comedian could.

Let’s be clear about one thing, though: Bill Murray drank a lot. In one excellent clip, he interviews Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein. They douse each other in champagne, because that’s what you do when you win the World Series: