Bill Murray Absolutely Lost His Sh*t When The Cubs Won The World Series

Last night, the Chicago Cubs defied an incredible 108-year championship drought by beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a thrilling game 7 of the World Series. While Chicago burst with joy after the game, native son Bill Murray became the team’s unofficial spokesperson (or mascot), parading around Progressive Field and offering hilarious soundbites that only the legendary comedian could.
Let’s be clear about one thing, though: Bill Murray drank a lot. In one excellent clip, he interviews Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein. They douse each other in champagne, because that’s what you do when you win the World Series:
After getting drenched in bubbly, Murray gave reporters a really heartfelt speech about the Cubs’ long and often disappointing championship dearth, known in sporting folklore as “The Curse.” Then he took a massive, celebratory pull from his bottle and told a reporter to recycle it for him:
He also partied with Cubs fans, of course, even kissing the hands of some random dude like a pauper does a princess:
During the rollercoaster of a game, he watched with palpable anxiety as his Cubs almost squandered a 5-1 lead:
But after they pulled through, he honked a car horn because champions love a good cacophony:
He put on his public-official hat, advising mayor Rahm Emanuel to let the kiddies skip school on Thursday and Friday:
Murray’s presence was surely felt after the game and across the internet Wednesday night. But did he play an active role in breaking the curse just by being there and providing good juju when Wrigley Field needed it most? Some people seem to think so.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.