Bill Murray Reprises 'Groundhog Day' Role for Super Bowl Ad & It's GIF-Worthy Fun

It's no secret that more than a few people are watching the Super Bowl primarily in hopes of seeing hilarious commercials. The could care less about Richard Sherman and Travis Kelce. They want that Top Gun trailer and to find out what this year's "Dilly Dilly" is going to be. However, there might not be a commercial this year that tickles your need for nostalgia quite like Jeep's commercial.
The commercial features Bill Murray reprising his role as Phil Connors from Groundhog Day. He spends the commercial taking GIF-worthy joy rides -- day after day -- with his favorite rodent, Punxsutawney Phil. (Stephen Tobolowsky is there as Ned as well!)
The Super Bowl LIV commercial is Murray's first-ever national TV commercial starring Murray, according to Jeep. It was obviously worth every penny because everyone would enjoy a sequel to the classic film even though every moment of the movie is basically a sequel to the moment right before it.
