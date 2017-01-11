Bill Murray Is Slinging Drinks at a Brooklyn Bar This Weekend

21 Greenpoint stands in the same place as Homer and partner Syd Silver's last spot, River Styx. "We wanted to change it up," says Homer. "We made it prettier, renovated the dining room, added a new bar, and updated the kitchen. Additionally, the menu will be a little more upscale with a focus on seasonal options and sourcing from local farms.

While your bartender is Bill Murray, your bartender is not actually a bartender. So if you go, you'll probably want to stick to some simple things and be prepared to be handed a beer when you ask for something fancy.

"What my dad lacks in experience," Homer says, "he makes up for in tequila." That's a problem that most people will learn to live with.