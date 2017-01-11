Photos Capture Bill Murray Eating a Stranger's French Fries Because He's Bill Murray

By now, you've probably heard the crazy tale about how Bill Murray swiped a stranger's McDonald's french fries and simply walked away yelling "Nobody will ever believe you." Well, it looks like the legendary actor turned eccentric hamburglar has struck again, but this time, there's photographic evidence.

As explained in a report by Vanity Fair, a Reddit user that goes by Sonowthatimhere claims that Murray casually walked up to their table at the Martha's Vineyard Airport restaurant, grabbed a french fry from a complete stranger's plate, and popped it into his mouth without comment this past Saturday. While the bizarre incident, like the famous story before it, is indeed hard to believe, Sonowthatimhere also posted two photos that appear to catch Murray in the act: