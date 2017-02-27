The Oscars' Most Touching Moment Was in a Commercial Featuring Bill Paxton

Rolex watches have appeared on the big screen almost as long as we've had the big screen, and the minute-long ad, "Celebrating Cinema," features clips of Faye Dunaway, Harrison Ford, Terrence Howard, and more. Paxton's voice rings through halfway into the ad, narrating a scene from 1997's Titanic -- a film in which his whole character arc provides a frame for a nostalgic love story through time itself. His inclusion in the clip was a poignant, if startling, coincidence.

Say what you will about the ad, but it's a fitting tribute to a man who did so much with the time he had. The sum of Paxton's career wasn't Twister, B-movies, acclaimed five-year run on Big Love, or even Frailty -- the awesome film he directed in the early 2000s. (Roger Ebert's effusive four-star review: "Perhaps only a first-time director, an actor who does not depend on directing for his next job, would have had the nerve to make [it].") All that mattered, sure, but he was also a husband and father. He was a creative collaborator who was "like a brother" to his fellow actors. It was the fact that Aniston could barely fight her tears when she said his name on-stage.