Bill Paxton Gets Massive Tornado Alley Tribute From Storm Chasers

Actor Bill Paxton (Titanic, Aliens) reportedly died Sunday at age 61. In honor of the Twister actor, storm chasers grabbed their gear and presumably hopped into a beat-up pickup to pay tribute by writing his initials across Oklahoma and Kansas via GPS.

The storm chasers used the Spotter Network to write "BP" across what is known as "Tornado Alley." Twister, which was the second-highest grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day, was a rare film featuring a meteorologist as the protagonist. The film even inspired a storm chasing trend (some of which maybe just wanted to see cows fly).