News

Bill Paxton Gets Massive Tornado Alley Tribute From Storm Chasers

By Published On 02/26/2017 By Published On 02/26/2017
Bill Paxton storm chaser tribute
Jeff Frame

Trending

related

9 Incredible Countries Where You Can Live for Under $1,000 a Month

related

This Chart Shows American Presidents Ranked from Best to Worst

related

JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

related

Not About Jesus: The Truth Behind Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy

Actor Bill Paxton (TitanicAliens) reportedly died Sunday at age 61. In honor of the Twister actor, storm chasers grabbed their gear and presumably hopped into a beat-up pickup to pay tribute by writing his initials across Oklahoma and Kansas via GPS. 

The storm chasers used the Spotter Network to write "BP" across what is known as "Tornado Alley." Twister, which was the second-highest grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day, was a rare film featuring a meteorologist as the protagonist. The film even inspired a storm chasing trend (some of which maybe just wanted to see cows fly).

But it wasn't just a role. Growing up in Texas, Paxton had a genuine interest tornadoes and often talked about it. He also lent his voice to the 2011 IMAX documentary Tornado Alley

Those efforts clearly had an impact on the people out in the field, tracking storms and doing the work. They coordinated in Facebook groups to put the tribute together after news of Paxton's death broke.

OK. Not everyone went full Twister and jumped in a pickup. Some probably have cars. Some admitted to adjusting their GPS location digitally. Nonetheless, it's a fitting and fantastic tribute. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He believes Twister was Paxton's finest moment. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why McDonald's Coca-Cola Tastes So Great

related

READ MORE
These Girl Scout Cookie Donuts Take Your Favorite Flavors to the Next Level

related

READ MORE
The Latest Rumored Oreo Flavors Sound Amazing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like