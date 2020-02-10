Billie Eilish's Reaction at the Oscars Has Become a Relatable Meme

Whether you were on your feet cheering for Parasite and Taika Waititi or fell asleep after the first hour, there were a lot of memorable moments during this year's Oscars. For some people, a highlight was the absurdly hilarious award introduction from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. However, it didn't look like it was a highlight for five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish.
During a weird musical medley by Wiig and Rudolph, the camera cut to Eilish making a wildly confused face in the audience. The young singer has joined a long line of award-show reaction memes, because her response instantly became a meme, whether or not it was actually in response to what was happening on the stage.
Her reaction was something of a Rorschach test as to how you felt about the goofy medley. Some people agreed with the reaction while others were all in on the Wiig and Rudolph gag.
