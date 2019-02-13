Watch a Bird and a Chameleon Begin a Weird, Beautiful Friendship

The best friends -- not the ones you're closest to, but the ones that are best for you -- are the ones you'd least expect. You know, like the bro & the art boy, or the punk & the prom queen, or a chameleon and a bird. What was that about a bird? you may be asking. Well, watch the damn video you clicked on.
In the clip, a bird and a chameleon are introduced to each other. They're so different, it's hard to make sense of seeing them together, like a cartoon character wandered into the wrong show. Are they dissuaded by this? No, and let their example be a lesson to you.
The bird opens his mouth and leans in for something that looks like a kiss. And then the chameleon does the same. Something is happening; some exchange is taking place; both mouths awkwardly hang open. (Honestly, maybe they're just trying to eat each other?)
Here's what the owner told ViralHog: "I have 2 white bellied caique and originally I had 30 chameleons all hatched in my house after warming the eggs for 6 months without expecting them to hatch. He is one of them. The others, I donated to a school, zoo etc. He is 6 years old now, possibly one of the oldest in Japan. For first time, out of curiosity, I put my bird and the Chameleon, Santaro, together to see what would happen and the rest is caught on the video."
We can only assume that this is the beginning of a beautiful interspecies friendship and can't wait to hear more about the whacky misadventures the two of them get into together.
If you didn't learn a valuable lesson about friendship from this, well, maybe try watching The Breakfast Club.
h/t ViralHog
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.