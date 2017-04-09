A Bird Hit This Guy Right in the Face on a High Speed Roller Coaster

With their stupidly tall drops, crazy-high speeds, loops, and other inversions, most roller coasters are more or less engineered to scare the living hell out of you. But one man experienced a decidedly different kind of scare while riding a coaster at an amusement park in Spain.
As a report by The Huffington Post explains, the man and his friend were hurtling at more than 100mph in the front row of Ferrari Land's Red Force roller coaster in Tarragona, Spain, when a bird came out of nowhere and nailed him right in the face and neck. The coaster launches riders up a 367ft vertical track at about 112mph and is billed as Europe's fastest roller coaster so -- as you can see in video of the freak accident (shown above) -- the man understandably has no idea what hit him at first.
Watch as the bird appears to collide with the man's right cheek, before getting stuck to his throat by the roller coaster's velocity. He looks genuinely shocked when he realizes the object that struck him is a bird, and flings it off into the air behind the train, leaving a smear of blood on his face. Although it's unclear if the man or the bird were seriously injured (we certainly hope not), he at least seemed OK enough to enjoy the rest of the ride one-handed. Just imagine his reaction to seeing the video later.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.