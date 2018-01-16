A Bird With Excellent Timing Photobombed the Weather

It's not true, but sometimes it feels like animals are looking at people wondering what the hell is happening. We're always doing things that don't make sense like unnecessarily taking ships into storms, pooping on each other's lawns, or pooping on each other's lawns. It's anthropomorphism at its worst to think that, but a curious bird in San Francisco just made it look like it's totally true.
During the weather segment on San Francisco's KTVU, meteorologist Mark Tamayo got a surprise. A bird was checking out his weather camera and photobombed the segment with a cartoonish look from over the top of the camera.
"I might need a little more time for this weather segment just because we have a little visitor," he said. That's probably the proper reaction to being photobombed by a bird on live TV. Step out of the way, and encourage everyone to wait for whatever happens next.
Unfortunately, the bird doesn't start talking, thinking that no one was watching. (You know, like how your toys totally talked when you were a kid and would leave the room?) That might be the only thing that could have made this weather segment better.
