This Is What a Birthday Cake with 72,000 Candles Looks Like

Depending on how old you are, blowing out all of your birthday cake candles in one big breath can be a bit of a challenge -- no matter how many gallons of spit you spray all over the cake. But just imagine what it would take to blow out a huge blaze of more than 72,000 candles on a cake. Fire extinguishers, that's what.

Well, at least that's what happened when prolific world record smasher Ashrita Furman and members of the Sri Chinmoy Centre in New York recently set a new Guinness World Record for the most lit candles on a cake with a staggering 72,585 candles. The stunt involved about 100 people, who created the massive cake (80.5ft long and 2ft wide), placed the candles, then lit every single one with blowtorches. The result: a raging, sheet cake inferno. Or, as we're basically obligated to say in 2016, that cake was littttt.