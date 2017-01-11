This Is What a Birthday Cake with 72,000 Candles Looks Like

Depending on how old you are, blowing out all of your birthday cake candles in one big breath can be a bit of a challenge -- no matter how many gallons of spit you spray all over the cake. But just imagine what it would take to blow out a huge blaze of more than 72,000 candles on a cake. Fire extinguishers, that's what.
Well, at least that's what happened when prolific world record smasher Ashrita Furman and members of the Sri Chinmoy Centre in New York recently set a new Guinness World Record for the most lit candles on a cake with a staggering 72,585 candles. The stunt involved about 100 people, who created the massive cake (80.5ft long and 2ft wide), placed the candles, then lit every single one with blowtorches. The result: a raging, sheet cake inferno. Or, as we're basically obligated to say in 2016, that cake was littttt.
The candles burned for about 40 seconds, so as to safely smoke the previous record, which was set by Mike’s Hard Lemonade earlier this year with a total of 50,151 candles.
As you can see in the video above, the team of people had to put out the celebratory flames with fire extinguishers instead of standing over it and dying from asphyxiation by attempting to blow them out. Best of all, they used CO2 fire extinguishers to ensure the cake was still safe to eat afterwards, according to Guinness. Sure, the cake may have been filled with declious-sounding vanilla mousse, but all that melted wax on top sounds less than appetizing. At least it was cool to watch.
