You Can Get a Bison Reuben Sandwich at Quiznos Now

To stand out in the crowd of sandwich shops these days, a company needs to do something spectacular. Subway, for instance, has revamped its entire menu. Quiznos is also offering new items, but instead of the usual fare like steak and grilled chicken, the sandwich chain is going in an entirely new direction.

Quiznos has a Bison Reuben now. That's right! Bison. The sandwich comes with tender premium bison from High Plains Bison and is then stacked with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing, all piled into toasted rye bread. Each sandwich comes with 49 grams of protein.

"While our guests find familiar items appealing, they are also consistently looking for new and adventurous menu items to try," chef Mike Gieseman, the director of culinary and innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos, said in a press release. "The Bison Reuben provides a unique protein option to the beloved traditional Reuben sandwich. Bison is a tender and flavorful meat that can elevate a well-loved sandwich to new heights."

Like many fall menu additions, the Bison Reuben isn't promised to be on the menu for long. It will be available at Quiznos in the US and Canada while supplies last. You can order the sandwich in stores and online at Quiznos.com.