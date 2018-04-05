This Pizzeria Is Giving Away 30,000 Free Deep Dish Pizzas Today

In an effort to remind you that every foodstuff gets its own national holiday, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is dishing out 30,000 free pizzas in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day on April 5.
The pizza purveyor has teamed up with DoorDash to honor this most esteemed comestible. DoorDash will deliver those 30,000 mini deep dish pizzas straight to your door to make sure you're celebrating so hard you get a 9 on the Mohs Hardness Scale. (Hello, Corundum.)
To get in on the free pizza parade, order through the DoorDash app between 9am and 9pm local time on April 5. Use the promo code "DEEPDISH" at checkout and a free cheese or pepperoni pizza will be brought straight to your doorstep. No other purchase is necessary.
It's definitely a situation where your local BJ's has to be participating in the deal, but 127 of the chain's 198 US locations are getting in on the giveaway. If you can't fathom eating pizza on a Thursday for some reason, DoorDash is offering a week of free delivery from April 6 to April 12 on orders of $10 or more from any BJ's Restaurant. It's not as good as free pizza, but it's better than The Mummy. (Which is true despite being entirely unrelated to pizza.)
