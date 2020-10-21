You Can Buy Giant 72-Packs of Pillsbury Halloween Cookies Right Now

Finally, a company read the room and realized nobody goes through just one pack of Pillsbury's fan-favorite holiday sugar cookies. BJ's Wholesale Club now sells an enormous Halloween cookie package that comes with 72 pre-cut circles of dough, and it's not as pricy as you'd imagine.

The bundle contains four dozen pumpkin-themed cookies and two dozen with ghosts, and it's currently going for $6.99. A typical pack contains 24 cookies and costs somewhere between $2.50 and $3.

Six dozen cookies should last a little longer, though it's hard to be sure. People have been waiting for the return of Pillsbury's themed treats since spring, and fans of these things are ravenous.