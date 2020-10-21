You Can Buy Giant 72-Packs of Pillsbury Halloween Cookies Right Now
Four dozen pumpkins, two dozen ghosts.
Finally, a company read the room and realized nobody goes through just one pack of Pillsbury's fan-favorite holiday sugar cookies. BJ's Wholesale Club now sells an enormous Halloween cookie package that comes with 72 pre-cut circles of dough, and it's not as pricy as you'd imagine.
The bundle contains four dozen pumpkin-themed cookies and two dozen with ghosts, and it's currently going for $6.99. A typical pack contains 24 cookies and costs somewhere between $2.50 and $3.
Six dozen cookies should last a little longer, though it's hard to be sure. People have been waiting for the return of Pillsbury's themed treats since spring, and fans of these things are ravenous.
i need to be physically restrained whenever i’m around the tiny little pillsbury holiday cookies— Tori (@torimorlock) October 19, 2020
That makes two of us.
I know pillsbury has those holiday sugar cookies for every holiday but the Halloween ones are elite— ur mom (@christinathehip) October 8, 2020
Mhm, the purple ghosts hit different.
You can't make someone love you but you can make Pillsbury holiday cookies and get the same feeling— JAIM (@jmedesrochers) February 11, 2016
You're going to need an activity while you're sitting at home on Halloween night alone dressed as that fly from the debate. Why not bake some cookies? Or eat them raw. That's safe to do now.
