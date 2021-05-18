The Black Bean Recall Has Expanded Due to Potential Botulism Risk

Aunty Donna would say that it's very relatable to have cans and cans of black beans in the cupboard. (It's certainly more relatable than that reference.) If there's any truth to that sketch, you may want to pay attention.

Canned black beans were recalled back in April. That same recall from Fairbault Foods has expanded. The recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, May 17, was issued due to concerns over the potential for clostridium botulinum poisoning. The can's hermetic seals were compromised, which can cause cans to "leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness," the recall notes.

Botulism can take anywhere from six hours to two weeks to surface after someone consumes the toxin. Symptoms, according to the notice, include "double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness." It can further cause "paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided."

The initial recall featured six lots of black beans, which were distributed in California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho. The updated list expands from six to 16 lots. All of the lots are under the label of 15-ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15-ounce cans of O Organic Organic Black Beans, or 15-ounce cans of O Organic Organic Chili Beans. You can find the best-by dates and lot codes for the recalled cans on the FDA recall page.

Even if the can looks like the cans in your cupboard might be ok, you should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund if they fall inside the recall.