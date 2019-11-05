Black Cat Storms the Field During NFL Game, Delays Play, and Gets Away

Athletes survive on superstition -- Michael Jordan famously wore UNC shorts under his Bull's uniform, MLB pitcher Turk Wendell brushed his teeth between every inning, and Tiger Woods has remained religious about his red golf shirts. As such, it wasn't the best omen for the New York Giants when a black cat sprinted onto the field mid-game.
During Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the uninvited visitor caused a two-minute delay in the second half, racing towards the end zone as ESPN commentator Joe Tessitore gave the play-by-play. "He has great lateral movement," he notes. "A state trooper has come on the field and the cat runs into the end zone. That is a touchdown!"
Despite evading capture and exiting by way of tunnel, the cat's bad luck rubbed off -- the Giants dropped their 9-3 lead, losing 37-18.
According to sports reporter Madelyn Burke, who spoke with stadium security, "there are some resident stray cats at MetLife -- they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise," she tweeted post-game.
And while New York Giants fans weren't thrilled about another loss, the internet loved the whole ordeal. "Somebody tell him trials are next week, he could probably earn a Jets jersey," one user joked. "Did the giants sign the cat !!" another chimed in.
h/t New York Post
