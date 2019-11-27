Here Are the Best Flight and Travel Deals for Black Friday

You've bought a new mattress, a bulk bin of lollipops, tennis shoes, and a year's worth of wine for cheap. This Black Friday has gone about how you expected. But here's the thing. If you aren't abstaining from the day entirely, you might be missing out on some of the best sales that are taking place: Black Friday travel deals.
Yeah, on top of this year's Tickle-Me-Elmo or smart doorbell that opens packages for you, flights, hotels, and other travel-related items are on sale at prices worth digging into. To help you target the finest deals out there, we've collected the best travel deals we could find so far. That is, the list will be updated throughout the day as new Black Friday travel deals pop up.
Get yourself out of town. You deserve it for making it through another Thanksgiving with the family.
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
Black Friday Flight Deals
- Aer Lingus: The airline's Black Fly Day sale starts November 26 and runs until December 3. It'll land you $100 off the base fare of any economy flight and $200 off any business class seat. That includes transatlantic flights from Boston, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington, DC. - [Get it]
- Scandinavian Airlines: Time to get away. Through December 3, you can get flights for as low as $349 on SAS's SAS Go Light flights from the US to Scandinavia, Finland, and other European countries. Travel has to be completed by May 15, 2020. - [Get it]
Black Friday Hotel Deals
- Conrad New York Downtown -- New York City, New York: The first 20 people to book the hotel's Long Weekender Package on Black Friday (starting at midnight) will get a $200 F&B credit to use. That's good for in-room dining or the hotel's ATRIO Wine Bar and Restaurant. The stay must be for a weekend before April 2020, and you'll be informed immediately if you got the $200 credit. - [Get it]
- Hotel Hugo - New York City, New York: The Soho hotel is running discounted rates plus a $30 food and beverage credit when you book a room between November 27 and December 3 for a stay between November 27, 2019, and December 31, 2020 - [Get it]
- Hotwire: Make a booking for any date through the Hotwire mobile app and save up to $70 through November 29. Get $10 off a $100 hotel booking with the code "HWBF10," $40 off a $300 hotel booking with the code "HWBF40," and $70 off a $500 hotel booking with the code "HWBF70." - [Get it]
- Millennium Hotels and Resorts - Multiple Locations: From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get 25% off a booking (My Millennium members get an additional 10% off and some point perks). The offer is good at its locations in Boston, Chicago, New York, Boulder, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. To get the discount, your stay has to take place by March 31, 2020. - [Get it]
Black Friday Theme Park Sales
- LEGOLAND New York Resort: The park will open on July 4, 2020. You can get a jump on your annual pass if you're a LEGO nut. From November 29 to December 2 you can buy an annual Gold Pass (standard $209.99) for $99.99. The pass gets you year-long admission to LEGOLAND New York Resort and more than 30 other attractions from Merlin entertainment, including Sea Life Aquariums, Madame Tussauds, and LEGOLANDs all over the land. - [Get it]
Black Friday Tour Package Sales
- Access Culinary Trips: A tour company specializing in culinary treks is running an offer from November 28 to December 2. In it, you can buy three tours and get one free. It's a deal that works well for a family or group of friends. It basically lands you a 25% discount per person in the latter case. The discount only applies to the base price and not add-ons like private room upgrades and tour extensions. - [Get it]
Black Friday Travel Accessory Sales
- OstrichPillow: Ostrich's next-level travel neck pillow -- OstrichPillow Go -- has memory foam that wraps all the way around your head and secures with velcro closures. You can grab it for 30% off on Black Friday. Then you can grab 20% off anything on the site through December 2. That includes the crazy full-head pillow that looks comfortable but will not convince anyone you aren't sleeping at your desk. - [Get it]
Other Black Friday Travel Deals
- Jucy RV Rentals: The RV rental company is offering a 50% discount plus a free kitchen kit, bedding kit, and 100 free miles per night. You can get the deal at all three Jucy pick-up locations with the promo code "JUCYBLACK." Travel must take place by March 31, 2020, and be booked by December 3. - [Get it]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.