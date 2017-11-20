Get $99 Flights to Europe in the Spring With This Airline's Black Friday Sale

Most of the time, Black Friday deals have you looking for TVs, gadgets, and knickknacks for that distant relative you don't really know. Here's a twist: Why not look for a Black Friday flight deal? Why not find a cheap vacation you could take in the spring?
It's possible. WOW Air is offering $99 flights to Europe in its Purple Friday Sale, which kicks off Monday. Flying out of Boston, Pittsburgh, or Chicago, you can make your way to London, Amsterdam, Dublin, or Brussels for $99 one-way. Out of Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco you can hit those locations for $129 one-way.
The round-trip ticket can be had, in many instances, for around $289.
There is, of course, limited availability. From every departure city except Miami, you can fly between December 1 and 10 and then between January 10 and May 15, 2018. Out of Miami, it's December 1 to 11 and January 12 to March 19, 2018.
The prices look good -- and they are good -- but WOW is a budget airline, so you should always total up what the flight is going to cost you at the end of the day before clicking "Proceed to Payment." WOW allows you to carry a free personal item, but a carry-on will cost you $39.99 (pay in advance, never at the airport) and a piece of checked luggage is $59.99.
Those fees, along with other amenities, can add up awfully quick. It makes this the kind of deal best suited to travelers who can pack like a ninja and know how to make the best of flying on a budget airline.
