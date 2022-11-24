Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Black Friday
Black Friday is for more than usual sales. There are lots of food sales out there as well.
Black Friday is when you expect to see sales on mattresses, toys, or home goods. You will, however, also be able to find discounts on food during shopping’s big day.
I suppose that kind of makes Black Friday a lot like every other day of the year. You can get discounts on good food and food delivered right to your doorstep. You’re able to dig up discounts from restaurants like Taco Bell, Zaxby’s, Qdoba, Little Caesars, and many others. Since it is a shopping holiday, you’ll also find alluring discounts on mail-order food, like coffee from Bean Box or gift boxes from Eastern Standard Provisions.
Here are all the best food deals you’ll find on Black Friday this year.
Free Food on Black Friday
Popeyes
The deal: Buy any Chicken Sandwich combo and get a free Chicken Sandwich with the order. You'll have to order through the app or the Popeyes website, but you can use that freebie to give its new Blackened Chicken Sandwich a try.
When: November 25 - December 4
Taco Bell
The deal: Buy a Bell Breakfast Box and get another one for free, as long as you hit the $15 order minimum through Uber Eats or Postmates.
When: Through November 29
Wendy's
The deal: Order $15 worth of Wendy's through DoorDash, if you're a DashPass member, and you'll get a free Frosty with that order.
When: Every Friday through December 30
Taco Bell
The deal: Hit the $15 minimum on DoorDash to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a Cheesy Gordita Crunch.
When: November 25-28
Zaxby's
The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.
When: Ongoing
Caribou Coffee
The deal: Use the app to get a free shot of espresso.
When: November 25
Tim Hortons
The deal: Get a free Peppermint Beverage when you buy another through the app or online.
When: November 23-27
Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill
The deal: Anyone can grab a free hot or iced coffee on Thanksgiving. No purchase is required at all.
When: November 24
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Veterans can grab free chips and a small drink with the purchase of an entrée.
When: Through November 30
Jimmy John’s
The deal: If the US scores three or more goals in any World Cup game, Freak Fast Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one deal on sandwiches. Use the code “FIELDGOAL.” (The US plays on Black Friday.)
When: Throughout the World Cup
Food Deals on Black Friday
Noodles & Company
The deal: Take $4 off an order of at least $12 if you're a rewards member.
When: November 25
Domino's
The deal: Order two-medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke for $20.
When: Ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is only $8.99 for a little bit while the chain tells everyone it's actually based in Detroit.
When: For a little while
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Take 10% off a four-pack or eight-pack Coffee World Tour sample kit full of single-origin coffee beans. This deal is only available on Amazon.
When: Through November 29
Bean Box
The deal: Get 20% off orders of at least $60 on the Bean Box website.
When: November 25-28
Mercado Famous
The deal: Take 25% off all of the Spanish meat shop's charcuterie and bundles. You'll also get free shipping. Just drop in the code "DARGRACIAS22." The only thing you can't get with the code is a whole leg of jamón.
When: November 24-29
Eastern Standard Provisions
The deal: Take 50% off all of Eastern Standard Provisions' 2022 holiday gift boxes with the code "BFCM22."
When: Through November 28
Kosterina
The deal: The company with Mediterranean culinary essentials like extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar is offering staggered discounts. Take 10% off orders of at least $75, 15% off orders of at least $150, and 20% off orders of at least $250.
When: November 21-28
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
The deal: The company that donates to animal shelters with every purchase of coffee beans is offering 20% off everything on its site. Use the code "BF2022."
When: November 25-27
Fire Dept. Coffee
The deal: Take 25% off a purchase of coffee beans. There are also daily deals that will pop up on the site, some offering as much as 80% off a purchase.
When: November 24-28
Bobo's Oat Bars
The deal: Takes 30% off an online order with the code "OATS30."
When: November 22-29
HelloFresh
The deal: Take 70% off your first meal box and get that one shipped for free with the code "HFBF2022."
When: Through December 25
Green Chef
The deal: The meal kit delivery service is offering 60% off your first box with the code "GCBF2022."
When: November 21 - December 4
Local Deals on Black Friday
Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Place your first order through its mobile app and join the Kabobery Klub to get a free side with your first order.
When: Ongoing
Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Purchase a $100 gift card to the LA restaurant and it'll only cost you $90 when you buy in-store.
When: Through November 30
Jester Concepts - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free. That is available for all of Jester's restaurants, including Borough, Parlour Mpls, Parlour St. Paul, Monello, Constantine, and PS Steak.
When: Through December 15
Revival - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card and get a $25 bonus card on the house.
When: Through January 1
Great Jones Distilling Co. - New York, New York
The deal: Its "Prohibition Hour"--that's its version of a happy hour--puts the price of cocktails and "light bites" at $11.
When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 pm
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.
When: Daily, 3-6 pm
Gift Card Deals on Black Friday
White Castle
The deal: Grab a free $5 bonus card when you spend at least $25 on gift cards. The bonus cards are valid through February 28, 2023.
When: Through December 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.
When: Through December 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.
When: Through December 31
Pieology
The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card to get a $5 bonus card.
When: Through December 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Purchase a $50 egift card online and get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 on a card and get a $25 bonus card and a VIP card that gets you 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.
When: Through January 1, 2023
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
The deal: Purchase a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card for free.
When: Through December 27
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Take $5 off the purchase of a $25 gift card.
When: November 25 - December 31
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get a $5 scratch-off coupon when you purchase a $25 gift card. Or you can grab $25 in scratch-off coupon cards when you buy $100 in gift cards.
When: Through December 31
