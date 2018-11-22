Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food on Black Friday

Black Friday is a day for you to get some serious shopping done, whether it's for yourself or for loved ones over the coming holidays. If you're plowing over kind grandmothers in front of Best Buy, you're probably working up a hunger. And even if you're forgoing the entire day o' capitalism, well, you still have to eat.
Black Friday brings with it a surprising number of food deals for a day better known for fights over this year's Tickle-Me-Elmo, NES Classic, or Turbo Man. So, while you and others are out spending way too much money, take the discounts where you can get them and indulge in a little cheap food from restaurants like Jack in the Box, Quiznos, and Wendy's.
Below, we've collected the day's best food deals so you can make a plan now to fill your stomach.
Free Food on Black Friday
Wendy's
The deal: Every day through November 23, Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. You'll find the offer in the Wendy's mobile app.
When: Through November 23
Burger King
The deal: You can land a totally free Whopper. Unfortunately, the process is a little convoluted. Here are all the details, because there's just not space here.
When: November 23
DoorDash
The deal: The first 15,000 people to place a DoorDash order for at least $5 on Black Friday will get a free order of fries. You have to use the code "BLACKFRYDAY" (get it?!?!) and the order has to be placed from Wendy's, Wingstop, Jack in the Box, Applebee's, Burger King, Chick fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, or Five Guys.
When: November 23
Jack in the Box
The deal: If you sign up for the mailing list, you'll get an offer for BOGO ribeye burgers.
When: November 23-25
QuickChek
The deal: If you plan to plow through stragglers on Black Friday, you can get up with a free coffee from QuickCheck. Sign up for the email list and you'll get an offer for a freebie on Black Friday.
When: November 23
Potbelly
The deal: With any purchase, you'll get a free cookie.
When: November 23
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Buy a gift card worth $25 or more and you'll get a free entrée on that same visit.
When: Through December 31
Food Deals on Black Friday
Cicis
The deal: Pick up a large two-topping pizza and it's just $5.99 with this coupon.
When: Through November 23
7-Eleven
The deal: Black Friday is a Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven. You can bring in your own "cup" -- any container as long as it's not gross and fits in the machine -- and fill that "cup" with Slurpee all the way to the top for just $1.49.
When: November 23
7-Eleven
The deal: Sign up for the 7Rewards app, and you'll find an offer that gets you a slice for 50-cents every day from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
When: November 23-26
Drizly
The deal: Everyone can take $5 off an order from the booze delivery service. Use the code "Friday5" in these states: AB, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, NC, NJ, NY, OR, RI, TN, TX, VA, WA, and WY.
When: November 23
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a ToastyPoints reward member you'll get 20% off your full order through a coupon in the app.
When: November 23-25
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids eat free with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: November 21-25
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Buy two medium one-topping pizzas and they're just $5 each as long as you're ordering online and using the code "DEAL40."
When: Through December 31
Pizza Patron
The deal: It's a good day for a big, spicy pizza. Order a large diablo pizza for $6.99 or an 18-inch XL for $12.99. You can also snag two specialty pies for $8.99 each.
When: November 23
Coolhaus
The deal: Buy an ice cream sandwich and get the second one 50% off when you buy in-store.
When: November 23
Caribou Coffee
The deal: Keep yourself caffeinated. Get a small coffee of the day or a small cold press for just a buck.
When: November 23
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Pick up some beans. Peet's is offering 15% off purchases across the site with the code "BESTWEEKEVER."
When: November 23-26
Illy Cafe
The deal: Get 15% off orders of $75, 20% off $150 orders, and 25% off $225 orders. (Except on Baratza grinders, ready-to-drink coffees, or subscription orders.)
When: Through November 26
Tattersall Distilling
The deal: The distillery has launched a pair of cocktail kits that will be pretty damn appealing no matter what the occasion. There's a Nordic Martini Kit (Tattersall Aquavit, Tattersall Americano, Filthy Pimento Olives, two martini glasses) and a Manhattan Kit (Tattersall Rye, Tattersall Italiano, Angostura bitters, Griottines cherries, two glasses). You can get them from France44.
When: Ongoing
Treat House
The deal: The home of ridiculously alluring treats is offering 30% off any online order with the code "Turkey30."
When: November 22-26
Foodstirs
The deal: Check out the online store for baking goods, and get 30% off products, including kits, the entire week of Thanksgiving.
When: November 19-23
Jelly Belly
The deal: Take 25% off any gift box purchased on Black Friday, and free shipping on orders of $24 or more on Saturday.
When: November 23 & 24
Corazonas Heartbar
The deal: Take 30% off orders of the brand's oatmeal squares sitewide with the code "THX30."
When: November 23-27
Hu Chocolate
The deal: The vegan and paleo chocolate company that promises "No weird ingredients. Ever." will offer 24% off everything on the site for 24 hours.
When: November 23
Baked by Melissa
The deal: Grab any three-pack for just $2.50 when you stop into a store.
When: November 23
Giusto Sapore
The deal: Head to Amazon and you can get 30% off of everything from the Giusto Sapore store. That includes lots of olive oil, sauces, and pasta. Use the code "30giusto" to get the discount.
When: November 23-26
Nékter Juice Bar
The deal: You can get BOGO 16-ounce fry's juice or Superfood smoothies via the Nékter mobile app.
When: November 23, opening to 11am
Slice
The deal: The app that helps you avoid chains and order from local, independently-owned pizzerias is doing something a little different over the weekend of shopping holidays. Instead of offering a discount, they're offering to support your love of pizza as well as your local shop. Tell Slice why you're thankful for your favorite local pizza place and you could win $400 worth of pizza for your belly and $4,000 for your local shop to help them continue making that delicious, cheesy food you crave.
When: Through November 25
Gift Card Deals on Black Friday
Red Lobster
The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card, and you'll get a $10 bonus card that can be used any time during the month of January.
When: Through November 30
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $10 for free at participating locations. You can get up to four bonus cards before they cut you off. The freebie can be used between December 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
When: Through December 25
Grubhub
The deal: For every $50 you spend on Grubhub gift cards, you'll get a bonus $10. You can get up to three bonuses.
When: Through November 26
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Buy a $25 gift certificate for a friend and get a $5 gift card for yourself. You can also add the $25 credit onto your Taco Nation mobile app, and you'll get a bonus $5 credit there as well.
When: Through December 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Plan for your pizza future by buying $100 in gift cards. When you do that, you'll get a $20 promo card that can be used anytime between January 7 and February 24.
When: Through January 1
Farmer Boys
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a free $5 voucher. Or if you buy $100 in gift cards, you'll land a free $25 voucher.
When: Through December 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: If you pick up $50 in gift cards at a restaurant or online, you'll get two $10 gift cards that you can redeem from January 1 through February 11. Buy your card on Black Friday and they'll double your gift card pleasure. You'll get two free $10 cards.
When: November 23-26
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards for someone else, and you'll land a free $10 gift card you don't have to tell them about. That deal is ongoing, but if you buy on Black Friday, you'll get two of the free gift cards. Boom.
When: Through December 31
BurgerFi
The deal: Get yourself $25 in gift cards before the end of the year and you'll get a $5 bonus card. That's not going to get you a free meal, but it's a nice incentive to have a burger over lunch.
When: Through December 31
Metro Diner
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get a free $10 card when you buy online or at a restaurant.
When: Through December 31
Davanni's
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed from January 1 to March 31, 2019.
When: Through December 31
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards and Fleming's will get a $20 bonus card that you can use anytime from January 1 to February 2.
When: Through December 31
Bennigan's
The deal: Get how this goes at this point? Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get $10 in Bennigan's Bucks.
When: November 20 - January 7
Twin Peaks
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards, get $5 for free.
When: Through December 24
Fajita Pete's
The deal: If you pick up a $50 gift card, you'll get a $10 bonus card that you can use from January 1 to January 31.
When: Through December 31
El Fenix
The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a $5 gift certificate for free.
When: Through December 31
Snuffer's
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 gift certificate that can be redeemed between January 1 and February 28.
When: Through December 31
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: You can get a free $10 gift card when you buy $50 worth of gift cards.
When: Through December 24
Perry's Steakhouse
The deal: You'll land $25 in free gift cards for every $125 worth of gift cards you purchase.
When: Through December 31
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh
The deal: Buy $30 in gift cards, and you'll be given a free entrée to be redeemed before January 13.
When: Through December 31
