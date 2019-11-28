All the Free & Cheap Food You Can Get on Black Friday

There's a lot to hate about Black Friday. We should get that out of the way. The day conjures images of Sinbad and Arnold Schwarzenegger doing battle in the beige aisles of a big box toy store. Even if that image of the day is a bit of a relic of the '90s, you still don't want to deal with it. Right?
On the other hand, you're going to be buying gifts around the holidays anyhow and you probably aren't too upset about that sweet deal you got on an area rug for your own house. If you're going to grit your teeth and just get through it, you deserve a reward. Maybe a participation ribbon. Maybe a free chicken sandwich or milkshake. I'm not sure where they're giving out the participation ribbons, but we can help out with the other two. Restaurants from coast to coast recognize that you're going to be out and probably a little hungry and almost certainly a little grumpy.
Below you'll find our running list of the best food deals for Black Friday on November 29, including offers from Jack in the Box, Applebee's, Instacart, and many more.
Free Food on Black Friday
Jack in the Box
The deal: Make any purchase and you'll get a free Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, as long as you're part of the eClub. (It's free to sign-up.)
When: November 29 - December 2
Häagen-Dazs
The deal: Swing in for a free mini cup or cone with the purchase of a Dazzler Sundae if you're part of the shop's loyalty program. Additionally, you can join the loyalty program to get a free mini cup or cone with your first in-app purchase.
When: November 29
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Get a free sandwich when you buy one at full price. You just have to show the voucher the company is posting to Instagram.
When: November 29 - December 1
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
The deal: Show a retail receipt for anything purchased on Black Friday (it has to have the date on the receipt) and you'll get a free snack or classic shake with the purchase of an entrée.
When: November 29
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase from the Cheesecake Factory, you'll get two Slice of Joy Cards. Those can be redeemed for a slice of cheesecake. Sweet deal.
When: November 29 - December 2
Food Deals on Black Friday
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Drink of the Month is a Vodka Cranberry Lemonade, and a 10-ounce glass is just one buck.
When: November 1-30
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: When you order two medium pizzas, you'll get $5 off with the code "820028."
When: November 29 - December 13
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card to get a free medium Cheese Original Crust Pizza and a $5 bonus gift card.
When: November 29
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a new or existing Toasty Points reward member, you can get a half-price eight-inch sub when you buy an eight-inch Prime Rib sub.
When: November 29 - December 1
El Vaquero
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and the Ohio chain will set you up with a $20 gift card for free. Wahoo!
When: November 29
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: Take 20% off an order of $10 or more with the code "7606."
When: November 29
Papa Gino's
The deal: The code "7650" is going to get you 20% off an online order.
When: November 29 - December 1
Winc
The deal: The code "wincholidays" is going to land you 35% off your first order from the hand-picked wine subscription service.
When: Through December 31
Wahoo's Fish Taco
The deal: Half-price appetizers are available for a limited-run happy hour, because everyone needs a little perk through the holidays.
When: Monday through Friday, 4-7pm from November 29 to January 5, 2020
Instacart
The deal: Buy $20 worth of Oscar Mayer products like their cold cuts and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through December 1
Instacart
The deal: Spend $30 bucks on Nestle coffee products through Instacart, including Nescafe, and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through December 29
Instacart
The deal: For your last-minute Turkey Day needs, Instacart will give you $5 off your order or free delivery when you spend $20 on Pillsbury, Progresso, or Betty Crocker products.
When: Through December 1
Giusto Sapore
The deal: The code "Giusto35" will get you 35% off orders of the company's vinegar, risottos, truffle items, pasta, and more when you order through Amazon.
When: November 29 - December 2
Sweet E's Bake Shop
The deal: The LA-based bakery is offering 20% off online orders with the code "Holiday20."
When: November 29 - December 2
Driftaway Coffee
The deal: Hey, coffee drinkers, you can get 25% off an annual gift subscription with the code "BF2019."
When: November 28 - December 2
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: Order some ice cream by mail to land a holiday deal. Order four pints and get two free online and at Jeni's scoop shops.
When: November 29 - December 2
True Food Kitchen
The deal: Drop $100 on gift cards to get a $20 bonus card that can be used from January 1 to March 31, 2020. Though, on Black Friday, the bonus card will be doubled. You'll get two $20 gift cards for free.
When: November 1 - December 31
Local Food Deals on Black Friday
ninetwentyfive - Minneapolis, MN
The deal: But $100 in gift cards and you'll get a $25 bonus card that can be redeemed from January 1 through March 31.
When: November 29 - December 22
Ongoing Food Deals Available on Black Friday
Hwy 55
The deal: For a limited time, you can get two meals for $12.99. Pick from the All-American Cheeseburger, John Boy and Billy Chicken Sandwich meal, Four-Piece Chicken Platter, Andy's Shrimp Burger meal, or the Lil' Cheesesteak meal.
When: October 1 - November 30
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Purchase a 12-inch sub and get upgraded to a combo for just $1. You'll get a small order of fries and a drink for the bonus buck.
When: November 1-31
