Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Black Friday

Black Friday is a day that can make even the burliest among us fear for their safety. You want to get the deals, but the day is kind of a giant headache, and there's not much fun about frantically shopping, even if most of us will (and should) avoid crowded stores this year. Black Friday, however, is not just about snagging BOGO socks or a sweatshirt from a college you're pretty sure your cousin attended. (Though, if you knew them better, you wouldn't be buying them this sweatshirt in the first place). It's also about snagging some delicious food for yourself. There are deals all over, whether you're looking to stock the pantry, get some lunch delivered, or just indulge in some fancy chocolates. On Black Friday, you'll find deals from places like Dunkin', Chili's, Peet's Coffee, and tons of other places. That includes finding deals on gift cards that give you a free gift card for yourself when you buy one for someone else. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Black Friday.

Free Food on Black Friday Dunkin'

The deal: Order Dunkin' through Uber Eats to get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you hit the $12 order minimum.

When: November 25-28 Order Dunkin' through Uber Eats to get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you hit the $12 order minimum.November 25-28 McAlister's Deli

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you'll get a free tea today.

When: November 27 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: Pick up an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the Taiwanese fast-food shop, and you'll get a free classic side of medium drink for free.

When: November 17-30 Corner Bakery

The deal: It's launching "Free Coffee at the Corner." You don't have to buy anything at all, you're just getting a free coffee in any size when you stop by a Corner Bakery. You're even able to order that freebie online.

When: Daily through December 31

Food Deals on Black Friday Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you

When: Buy through January 31 Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year Buy through January 31 Chili's

The deal: The chain's $5 Marg of the Month is Hennessy's Harvest, which comes with Hennessy Cognac, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and fresh sour. It's available to-go where that's legal.

When: Through November 30 Noodles & Company

The deal: Take $4 off any purchase of at least $10.

When: November 27-30 Panera

The deal: Grab a cheese flatbread from Panera for $5.99 at select locations as long as you order through the Panera website or the MyPanera app.

When: Through December 4 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Hit the $10 minimum when ordering through the Steak 'n Shake site or mobile app to get free delivery through the end of the month.

When: Through November 30 Purecane

The deal: The cane-based sweetener company is offering 45% off your entire order for Black Friday. (You'll get a bonus 5% off if you wait until Cyber Monday.)

When: November 26-29 Tijuana Flats

The deal: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, you can get a Corona on-tap for just a quarter as long as you buy an adult entrée.

When: Every Saturday in November and December Auntie Anne's

The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Grab the new customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram for 25% off the original price.

When: November 22-28 Godiva

The deal: Take home a free 30-piece Goldmark kit when you spend at least $150 at Godiva.com.

When: November 25-28 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Get free shipping on any online order of at least $29 through the Peets website.

When: November 27 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 20% off everything on the coffee shop's site by using the code "BESTWEEKEVER."

When: November 20-30 Peet's Coffee

The deal: If you're a Peetnik Rewards member you can get a $0 delivery fee on orders placed through the app.

When: November 20-30

Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

The deal: Buy five pints of ice cream at any Jeni's Scoop Shop and you'll get one for free.

When: November 27-30

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

The deal: If you sign up for the Mr. Black newsletter, you can get the Holy Trinity—the original Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and its two single-origin expressions—for $99.

When: November 27-30 Usual Wines

The deal: You're going to be able to trim 21% off any order of at least 12 glasses. Though, that doesn't include subscriptions.

When: Through November 30 Outer Aisle

The deal: If you order through Amazon, you'll get 20% off its Sandwich Thins and Pizza Crusts.

When: November 26 - December 2 Factor

The deal: The meal delivery service is offering $80 off your first four boxes of meals.

When: November 27 Hella Cocktail Co.

The deal: Take 20% off Hella Cocktail drinks when you buy them through Amazon. That excludes bitters and soda, which are still 15% if you use the code "15SPARKLING."

When: November 27-30 Dylan's Candy Bar

The deal: Take 25% off any full-price purchase today with the code "BF25at."

When: November 27

Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative

The deal: Take 10-20% off the meat supplier's bestselling products like ground turkey, NY strip, sirloin, ribeye, and more.

When: Through November 28 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: The company that calls itself the "originators of the protein cookie" will offer 30% off across its site. You can also get free delivery on any order of at least $35.

When: November 27-30

Subscription Deals for Black Friday Wandering Bear

The deal: The online coffee shop is offering $10 off the Brewer Kit for the first 100 kits sold on Black Friday. Then you can get 28% off your first order when subscribing to anything on the site.

When: November 27-30 The online coffee shop is offering $10 off the Brewer Kit for the first 100 kits sold on Black Friday. Then you can get 28% off your first order when subscribing to anything on the site.November 27-30 Copper Cow Coffee

The deal: Take 30% off anything on the site, including coffee subscriptions. Use the code "BFCM." Or you can use the code "FREECOFFEE" to get a free month of coffee with a three-month pre-paid coffee subscription.

When: November 27-30

Gift Card Deals on Food for Black Friday Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 : Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18 - December 31 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.

When: Through January 1 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Pass along the gift of future pizza to a loved one. You'll get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50. Though, the cards aren't valid at Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go locations.

When: Through December 31 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Bonefish Grill

The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.

When: Through December 31 Juice It Up!

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get two free smoothies for yourself.

When: Through December 31 Piada Italian Street Food

The deal: Put $25 on a gift card and you'll get a coupon for a free entrée to use on your next visit.

When: November 17 - January 4, 2021 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.

When: November 27 - December 31 North Italia

The deal: It'll set you up with a $20 complimentary bonus card when you buy $100 worth of gift cards. Plus, 2% of the proceeds on gift card purchases through October 31, 2021, will be donated to FoodCorps.

When: Through December 31

Taco John's

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 bonus gift card. There's no limit on the number of bonus cards. That's a whole lot of potato olés.

When: Through December 31 Gordon Biersch

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card online to get a free $20 gift card for yourself.

When: November 27-30