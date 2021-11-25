Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Black Friday

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Whether you're nursing a turkey hangover or already exhausted from sitting at your computer furiously clicking through all the Black Friday sales, having someone else cook for you sounds like a mighty good idea. Lucky you, Black Friday is like pretty much every other day of the year in that you can order food delivered right to your doorstep. Though, on this dubious shopping holiday, lots of restaurants are offering deals that will keep you knee-deep in food as you imagine your joy when that half-price foot massager finally arrives at your doorstep. So, to help you preserve precious minutes for daydreaming, we've pulled together all of the best food deals available today from places like Baskin-Robbins, Wendy's, White Castle, Red Lobster, and other spots. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Black Friday.

Free Food on Black Friday Krispy Kreme

The deal: Stop by a Krispy Kreme and you'll get a totally free Original Glazed donut and small brewed coffee on Black Friday. You don't have to buy a thing.

When: November 26 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Grab a free kids' scoop with any purchase of at least $15.

When: November 25-30

Food Deals on Black Friday Wendy's

The deal: Wendy's is offering a new deal every Friday in November. This week, you can get 150 points in the Wendy's rewards program with the purchase of fries through the mobile app. That's enough for a variety of freebies.

When: November 26-28 White Castle

The deal: Order through Uber Eats, Grubhub, or Postmates to get $10 off a Family Crave Meal. That comes with 20 Cheese Sliders, four small fries, and four small soft drinks.

When: November 26-28 Wendy's

The deal: Use the mobile app to get an order of fries (any size!) for just $1. The deal resets weekly, so you can take advantage of it multiple times throughout the month.

When: Through November 30 Wendy's

The deal: Grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for a dollar every day this month. Find the deal in the app.

When: Through November 30 White Castle

The deal: Fuel up for Black Friday. All coffees are $.99.

When: November 26 Wendy's

The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through December 31 Grubhub

The deal: Buy a gift card for $20 or more and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card. You'll never have to get up from your desk again (until you've spent $30 on delivery).

When: November 26-29 Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery on orders placed through the Red Lobster website.

When: Through November 29 Red Robin

The deal: Get free delivery to help get you through the start of the holiday season.

When: Through November 28 Red Robin

The deal: Order catering by November 30 for pickup or delivery in December and you'll get 15% off that order.

When: Order by November 30

Even More Food Deals HelloFresh

The deal: The meal kit company is offering new customers a total of 14 free meals across five boxes, plus free shipping on your first box, with the code "HFBF2021."

When: Through December 1 Illy

The deal: Buy 12 cans of iperEspresso Capsules you can get a free Y3.3 machine or a Y5 for just $50 or an X7.1 for $75.

When: Through November 28 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Get a sampler from the coffee subscription club through Amazon. You'll get the four-pack for 40% off and the eight-pack for 50% off.

When: Through November 29 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Get your first bag of coffee beans for free when you give the club a try. You can also get up to $55 off Coffee World Tour gifts.

When: Through November 30 Bulletproof Coffee

The deal: You can grab up to 40% off Bulletproof creamer, Protein Bars, Coffee Pods, and more.

When: Through December 2 Wine Insiders

The deal: You can take up to 70% off an order of wine. That could land you a case of wine for less than $100. Use the code "THANKSTHRILLIST70." You'll also get a surprise gift in your package.

When: Through November 30 Kind Snacks

The deal: Take 25% off and get free shipping on any order of at least $40 at its website.

When: Through November 29 Super Coffee

The deal: Spend $75 and you'll get 20% off your order plus free shipping. If you're going big, you'll get 30% off and free shipping when you spend $125.

When: Through November 30 Lucky Jack Coffee

The deal: Grab its Cold Brew Nitro Lattes through Amazon and take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

When: November 26-28 The Spice House

The deal: Spend $50 at the site that specializes in spices and get 10% off plus free shipping. If you spend $75, that jumps up to 15% off. If you spend $100, the discount is 20%. Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY."

When: Through November 28 Volcanica Coffee

The deal: The code "BF2021" will get existing customers 20% off an order and everyone else 15% off.

When: November 26-29 EveryPlate

The deal: Get meals at $1.79 each if you're new to EveryPlate, plus 20% off on another two boxes with the code "EPBF2021."

When: Through December Green Chef

The deal: Get 10 free meals from the meal kit company on top of free shipping with the code "GCBF2021" if it's your first order with Green Chef.

When: Through December 1 Factor

The deal: The meal kit company is offering $100 off your first four boxes with the code "FACTORBF2021."

When: Through December 1 Death Wish Coffee

The deal: Get 30% off bagged coffee.

When: November 26 Cali'flour Foods

The deal: Take 40% off items across the Keto-friendly site. You'll find pizza crusts, entreés, crackers, and more. You'll also get free shipping if you hit the $75 order minimum. Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY21."

When: Through December 1

Gift Card Deals Available Now Shake Shack

The deal: Get a voucher for a free shake -- that includes the new holiday shakes -- with every $25 gift card purchase. The voucher is valid through March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 29 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

When: Through December 31 Red Lobster

The deal: If you spend at least $100 on a gift card from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you'll get 10% off the order.

When: November 26-29 White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through January 2, 2022 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.

When: Through December 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.

When: Through January 17 Noodles & Company

The deal: Purchase a $25 gift card online and you'll get a $5 bonus card that will expire on January 12, 2022.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

When: Through January 1, 2022 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Snag a pair of $5 bonus gift cards for every $25 card you buy.

When: November 26-29 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.

When: Through December 31 Jamba

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and get a $5 reward card. The reward card will only be valid one time, has to be used in the Jamba app, and can only be used from January 3 to February 14, 2022.

When: Through December 26