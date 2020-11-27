Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza on Black Friday This Year

Though the majority of your Black Friday shopping this year will more closely resemble that of Cyber Monday—with most major retailers pushing online sales in the wake of COVID-19 spikes nationwide—that's not to say the task isn't exhausting all the same. The headaches are bound to set in after four straight hours scrolling the Target home section. The solution is just the same as if you were elbowing Karen for the last Hearth & Hand rattan accent chair: you've gotta carbo-load for survival.

The super sales don't end with that unnecessarily large Best Buy flat screen you have to have or the Nintendo Switch you've been wanting for months, either. Chains across the country are slashing prices on pizza. And food is fuel, my friends. Here are the best place to score cheap pies this Black Friday.

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Get 20% off any regularly-priced pizza with code CYBER when ordering online for pickup or delivery.

When: November 27-November 30

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Snag an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house or Caesar salad, and either two cannolis or slice of cheesecake for $25 when you order for carryout. Though, this deal's excluded in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Hut

The deal: Pizza Hut's got a few ongoing deals cued up, including one for a large three-topping pizza for $9.99 and another that'll get you two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box.

When: Ongoing

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Howie's has got a whole bunch of deals for you, including a large two-topping pizza for $10.99, large two-topping Deep Dish Pizza for $10.99, and two one-topping medium pizzas with Howie bread for $15.99.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Ranch

The deal: Pick up any two large pizzas for just $22 when ordering online.

When: Through December 31

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Score free delivery through Postmates when you drop $15 or more on an order.

When: Ongoing.

Fresh Brothers

The deal: Order up two, one-topping large pizzas and a side of garlic knots for just $29, among other promos.

When: Ongoing.

Domino's

The deal: The mix-and-match promo lets you choose any two or more entrées for $5.99 each.

When: Ongoing