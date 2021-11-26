Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza This Black Friday
Maybe just skip the clean up and order out today.
In-person retail shopping is back in a big way for Black Friday this year. Getting your gifts in store is perhaps more necessary than ever, with questions of supply chain issues looming heavily over our heads. And if you are the kind of person who doesn’t have lots of Thanksgiving leftovers, or simply can’t fathom eating another piece of turkey for the rest of 2021, these pizza deals from major chains across the country were made for you.
Whether you're ordering just for you or your entire family, there’s a deal below to guarantee you’ll get some savings, even if you don’t plan on leaving the house.
Pizza Deals on Black Friday
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery on orders of $20 or more.
When: Wednesday, November 24, and Friday, November 26, only.
Pizza Hut
The deal: Pizza Hut's got a few ongoing deals to take advantage of. You can get one large Original Stuffed Crust one-topping for $12.99, a medium three-topping pizza for $10.99, and a Triple Treat Box with a one-topping pizza, a specialty pizza, and five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for $26.99.
When: Ongoing
ROCA Pizza
The deal: For anyone doing their holiday shopping at the Americana Mall, when you buy one slice of pizza, you get one slice of pizza for free from ROCA Pizza. Limited to one slice per customer.
When: Friday, November 26 only.
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Get a large, two-topping pizza for $8.99 each with the code HOT2GO. The discount only applies to carryout orders. If you download the Marco's Pizza app and place your order through it, you'll receive 25% off your first order.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Howie's has got a whole bunch of deals, including a small, two-topping pizza for $6.99, a large two-topping pizza for $10.99, a large one-topping Deep Dish Pizza for $11.99, and two one-topping medium pizzas with Howie bread for $17.99.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Get a large pizza, a small Cheesy Ranch Stix, and a small Cactus Bread or Chocolate Chip Cookie for $19.99.
When: Ongoing
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Place an online order for pick up and use the codes PICKUP5, PICKUP10, or PICKUP15, then pick up in-store to save $5 on $20, $10 on $35, and $15 on $50 orders.
When: Ongoing
Domino's
The deal: The mix-and-match discount lets you choose any two or more entrées for $5.99 each.
When: Ongoing
Gift Card Deals Available on Black Friday
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.
When: Through January 1, 2022
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.
When: Through December 31
