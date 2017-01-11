News

Black Garlic Doritos Have Arrived and You're Going to Need Altoids

Black Garlic Doritos
There are a couple hard and fast rules for first dates. Don't be overly cheap. Don't wear a fedora. Don't take your date to see Blue Velvet. Now, you can definitely add this to the list: Don't eat Black Garlic Doritos before leaving the house.

Stock up on Altoids, because you didn't read that incorrectly. Doritos is releasing a new flavor that combines the two things that make your breath smell the worst (unless you know what cures garlic breath). For the month of October, Black Garlic Doritos will be released as a Halloween promotion. Unfortunately, they're only being released in Japan and Frito-Lay representatives tell Thrillist there are no plans to release these breath busters in the United States (though that doesn't have to mean you can't have any).

The bag comes adorned in bats, a Transylvanian castle, and a vampire who looks a bit like Blade. However, if you get your hands on a bag you probably aren't going to be too worried about vampires. The chips will turn your mouth into a garlic canon guaranteed to repel all the forces the undead can muster.

