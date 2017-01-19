If You Enjoy Sick Jokes, You Might Be a Genius

Do you laugh at jokes that completely disgust others around you? That might be a sign of intelligence according to a new study published in the journal Cognitive Processing.

Past studies have concluded that humor is connected with both cognitive and emotional intelligence. Jokes require mental dexterity. You have to be able to rapidly process the blending of opposing frameworks, wordplay, and other complicated linguistic situations to be in on the joke. This study sought to find correlations between "black humor processing, intellectual capacities, mood disturbance, and aggressiveness."