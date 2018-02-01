This Black Margarita Garnished With a Pig's Eye Is the Scariest Cocktail Ever

Mixology is a dying trend, and craft cocktails have also managed to meet a similarly grim fate as bartenders stop jumping through hoops to put liquor in your cup. But a new restaurant in Australia is proving valiant in its efforts to revive the scene's bloated corpse, and it's using a special ingredient pried from the skull of a barnyard animal. World, meet the "black margarita," conveniently garnished with a pig's eyeball.
Oddly, the glassy eye staring back at you isn't the weirdest thing about Faro, the newest restaurant at Australia's Museum of Old and New Art. Gourmet Traveller restaurant critic Pat Nourse filed a dispatch from the bizarre premises, calling the restaurant -- housed in a museum, mind you -- "a work of art," in its own right.
If you somehow find yourself in Tasmania, quenching a thirst for spirits Tim Burton would probably love, Faro's dining experience will suit you. As Nourse writes, the place is only accessible by elevator. Upon entering some sort of isolation bunker, you're immediately surrounded by dramatic works of art, including a mechanical sculpture so loud "its attendant wears protective earmuffs."
Oh yeah, another one of Faro's circus-like features requires signing a waiver, and freely subjecting yourself to what might result in an seizure: There's a massive orb in the restaurant, seemingly decorative, that's actually used to present a dazzling light show to anyone daring enough to enter. Nourse writes you have to sign a waiver, and lay down inside the sphere for about 14 minutes to let the colors cloud your vision. The immersion might present consequences, Nourse writes later in the piece, pertaining to "adverse health effects including, but not limited to, epileptic seizures." He, on the other hand, said the mystery-orb left him "at once dazed and exhilarated."
The black margarita, though, didn't deliver a flavor profile that matched its garish presentation. He wrote:
"The blackness of the black Margarita is achieved with the addition of charcoal powder, and the glass is rimed with black salt. These seem to dampen down the flavours of tequila, mezcal and lime as effectively as they make it a nightmare to photograph."
Regardless, slurping down a margarita garnished with an eyeball is enough to make any foodie-explorer jealous. We imagine Andrew Zimmern already has his safari hat.
