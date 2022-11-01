McDonald's Is Rolling Out an Exclusive 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

The release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is quickly approaching. On November 11, the sequel to one of the most popular superhero movies of all time will hit theaters. In celebration of the event, you'll be able to order a new Happy Meal from McDonald's. Each meal will include one of 10 Black Panther superhero toys. There will be opportunities to collect toy versions of Shuri, Okoye, Namor, Ironheart, and more. Even if you aren't a kid, Black Panther collectibles are cause for excitement. And let's be honest, no matter what age you are, the appeal of the Happy Meal is eternally enduring (as evidenced by the wild success of the Adult Happy Meal).

Edited - Courtesy of McDonald's

"The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast," said Jennifer Healan, VP of US Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald's, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal—because seeing is believing." The new Happy Meal option is available starting on November 1. The meal offers the traditional choices, between a hamburger and 4- or 6-count nuggets. If you're looking to get one for a young person in your life, you can head to HappyMeal.com to print out Black Panther Coloring Sheets as well. The meal will be available at participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a short while.

