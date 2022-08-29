These Back-to-School Pizza Deals Will Make Weeknights Easier

As so many of us head back into the classroom, Blaze Pizza wants to make the transition from summer to fall feel a bit more fun with a handful of value bundles throughout the month of September.

All customers can take advantage of four digital deals, which will be perfect for speedy weeknight dinners. You can get a Cheesy Bread Bundle—which comes with Cheesy Bread, a two-topping large pizza, and two 20-ounce bottles of soda—for $22. Additionally, the Party of One—one 11-inch, one-topping pizza and a regular-sized Fountain Drink—can be yours for $10.95.

The BFF Bundle includes two 11-inch Build Your Own Pizzas, two fountain drinks, and two desserts for $26. Finally, you can get two large two topping pizzas for $27. All four deals are only available online via the Blaze website.

The best deal of them all is reserved for those of you returning to a school building this fall. Teachers, faculty, and students who have school identification can receive a Cheesy Bread Bundle for free with the purchase of a pizza. To take advantage of this deal, you must show ID and place your order in the store.