These Back-to-School Pizza Deals Will Make Weeknights Easier
Anyone with school identification will get free cheesy bread too!
As so many of us head back into the classroom, Blaze Pizza wants to make the transition from summer to fall feel a bit more fun with a handful of value bundles throughout the month of September.
All customers can take advantage of four digital deals, which will be perfect for speedy weeknight dinners. You can get a Cheesy Bread Bundle—which comes with Cheesy Bread, a two-topping large pizza, and two 20-ounce bottles of soda—for $22. Additionally, the Party of One—one 11-inch, one-topping pizza and a regular-sized Fountain Drink—can be yours for $10.95.
The BFF Bundle includes two 11-inch Build Your Own Pizzas, two fountain drinks, and two desserts for $26. Finally, you can get two large two topping pizzas for $27. All four deals are only available online via the Blaze website.
The best deal of them all is reserved for those of you returning to a school building this fall. Teachers, faculty, and students who have school identification can receive a Cheesy Bread Bundle for free with the purchase of a pizza. To take advantage of this deal, you must show ID and place your order in the store.
