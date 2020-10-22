News Blaze Pizza Is Giving Out Full-Size Crunch Bars on Halloween Forget strolling the neighborhood for candy this year.

Blaze Pizza

Halloween is nearly here and while it may be totally weird for you, a full-grown adult, to go door-to-door trick-or-treating, there’s no reason you can’t snag candy from other places. Blaze Pizza will be handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween, no costume or empty pillowcase necessary. Halloween candy with none of the awkward neighborly interaction? Sign us up. Starting at 4 pm local time on October 31, Blaze Pizza will be handing out full-size Crunch bars to anyone who wants one. No purchase is necessary, but pizza and chocolate probably pair nicely together. We don’t know.

"Crunch has been delighting trick or treaters for generations. Every year, we all get a thrill when we visit the house that gives out the full-sized bars—which is why we're excited to be partnering with Blaze to recreate that experience," Silvia Borla, vice president of marketing for Ferrero Chocolate Brands, said in a press release. "While life might be a little complicated right now, the delicious and unique combination of 100% real milk chocolate and crispy rice of a Crunch bar simply provides an uplifting moment to make our Halloween even more special." Each Blaze Pizza location will have a limited amount of Crunch bars to pass out (350, to be exact), so don’t sleep on this deal or you’ll miss out. All you have to do to get your hands on one of the bars is pop into a participating location, curbside or pickup, and say “Trick or treat.” Lean into nostalgia.

