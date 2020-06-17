A Pizza Chain Is Making Its Crust With White Claw

There are a whole lot of good ideas in the world. The National Weather Service, for instance. Telephones. Beer. Clocks. Grilled cheese sandwiches. All of these items rank pretty high on the International Ranking of Good and Bad Ideas.

Pizza also ranks quite well. That should be obvious to anyone who has ever eaten one. However, it remains to be seen whether this one sits near building a video game adventure around a plumber or if it's a little closer to Virtual Boy. Blaze Pizza is going to offer pizza made with White Claw for one day only.

More specifically, 40 or its about 300 locations are going to be making fresh dough with Mango White Claw instead of filtered water. If that's an alluring combination, you'll want to hit one of those spots on June 18 to give it a try. That's the only day the pizza will be made available.

Blaze Pizza's Executive Chef Brad Kent is recommending you top your pizza to support that hard seltzer zest. You can add any toppings you want, but he's suggesting the Signature Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, jalapeño, pineapple, and a post-bake smattering of fresh arugula.

You'll find a full list of the shops participating here, but the list includes locations in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, and Texas. The White Clawza is not available to order through the app or online, but you can still grab one to take home. You'll actually have to go to a Blaze, look someone in the eye, and say that you want Mango-flavored hard seltzer baked into the crust of your lunch.