Grab a Nostalgic Cocktail at This New Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up Speakeasy
The new LA bar draws cocktail inspiration from late '90s and early 2000s movies.
These days it seems like we're consistently inundated with reboots and spin-offs from years gone by. From retired film franchises to '90s sitcoms, just about anything can be brought back to life with a nostalgic audience and some big studio support.
But in an era of non-stop streaming, there's another thing audiences might be nostalgic for…video rental stores. When considering the topic, one name stands out above the rest, Blockbuster.
Later this month, the former video rental giant is getting its very own pop-up speakeasy. The themed-bar will open in Los Angeles on November 19 and, since the bar is officially licensed by the Blockbuster brand, attendees can expect an authentic experience.
Tickets for the bar are priced at a cool $45 and include two cocktails, or mocktails, if that's more your vibe. Once you arrive, you can expect to be hit by a wave of late '90s and early 2000s nostalgia with drinks and dishes that draw their names from films of the same time period.
The menu will also include Gusher and Yoo Hoo-based cocktails, as well as drinks featuring even more bygone flavors like Zima, Tab, Crystal Clear Pepsi, Orbitz and more, according to event organizers.
In order to browse the menu and take your pick, you'll have to walk up and down the aisles of this speakeasy, just as you would at Blockbuster. Anything you'd like to eat or drink will be advertised to you in the synopsis on the back of a VHS box. Once you find something that looks good, pick it up and check it out with your "membership card," aka your event tickets.
The Blockbuster Speakeasy opens for regular service on November 19 and brunch service on December 10. Brunch tickets run for $55 and include an entree and cocktail. The bar will continue renting out throwback content until February 19.
To find out more or make a reservation, visit the event website. Or, if you're just curious how this thing will look once it all comes together, take a peek at it from the outside at 7174 Melrose Avenue.