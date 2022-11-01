Grab a Nostalgic Cocktail at This New Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up Speakeasy

These days it seems like we're consistently inundated with reboots and spin-offs from years gone by. From retired film franchises to '90s sitcoms, just about anything can be brought back to life with a nostalgic audience and some big studio support.

But in an era of non-stop streaming, there's another thing audiences might be nostalgic for…video rental stores. When considering the topic, one name stands out above the rest, Blockbuster.

Later this month, the former video rental giant is getting its very own pop-up speakeasy. The themed-bar will open in Los Angeles on November 19 and, since the bar is officially licensed by the Blockbuster brand, attendees can expect an authentic experience.

Tickets for the bar are priced at a cool $45 and include two cocktails, or mocktails, if that's more your vibe. Once you arrive, you can expect to be hit by a wave of late '90s and early 2000s nostalgia with drinks and dishes that draw their names from films of the same time period.