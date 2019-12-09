A '90s-Themed Blockbuster Popup Just Opened in NYC

Renting movies has never been easier. Between Netflix, Amazon Prime, and that maybe illegal streaming site your brother told you about, we have no use for DVD players, let alone actual video stores. But as the nostalgic millennial that I am, I long to relive my Blockbuster video store glory days.
And while you can still travel to Oregon for the last US store location, an even better '90s-inspired pop-up just opened in New York City. Through November 15, streetwear designer Dumbgood is selling Blockbuster-themed merch, including branded graphic fleece sets, backpacks, logo T-shirts, VHS iPhone cases, "Be Kind, Rewind" Tube socks, and more.
Though you can't actually rent movies, the pop-up will feature styles inspired by your fave throwback shows and flicks. We're talking classics -- Cruel Intentions, Titanic, Seinfeld, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer to name a few. Shop prices start at $12 and cap out around $90, unless you're planning to invest in a 14 karat gold movie ticket necklace. That'll cost you $368.
This Burrito Is Wrapped in a Cheesy Shell
"Our mission is to help people transcend brand and trend, using cultural affinity to express their individuality," co-founders Amelia Muqbel and Justin Deanda said in a statement to TimeOut. "We produce officially licensed collaboration with the brands that shaped our youth."
The store opened in New York's Soho neighborhood on December 6 and is available to shop between 11am and 7pm daily. The collection is online, too.
h/t The Points Guy
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.