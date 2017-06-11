News

Blondes Aren't Dumb. In Fact, There's Proof They're Smarter.

By Published On 03/22/2016 By Published On 03/22/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

If you make it through grade school, you're bound to hear a joke about how dumb blondes are. If you don't make it through grade school -- joke's on you. But that whole dumb blonde stereotype? It ain't true. In fact, a new study says the exact opposite.

Examining the connection between hair color and intelligence, researchers at the Ohio State University found that both blonde men and women were the most likely to be "exceptionally intelligent," earning that title over people with brown, black, and red hair. The study, which was limited to caucasians and based on data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979, also found that blonde women had the highest average intelligence out of all women surveyed, reaching a mean IQ of 103.2 to edge out brunettes, who scored 102.7. 

Because the numbers were so close, study author Jay Zagorsky put the results in context, saying, “I don’t think you can say with certainty that blondes are smarter than others, but you can definitely say they are not any dumber."

When speaking to Ohio State News, Zagorsky also mentioned that on average, blondes had access to the most reading material growing up, which would naturally shape their intelligence, saying, “If blondes have any slight advantage, it may simply be that they were more likely to grow up in homes with more intellectual stimulation.” 

This is all to say blondes are far from dumb, and they have more fun. The latter point is based on Rod Stewart, not science. But Rod Stewart is basically science.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and is sort of blonde. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More