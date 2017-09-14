Entertainment

These Creepy Bleeding Hand Candles Melt to Reveal the Skeleton Inside

If you've been searching high and low for that one special item that'll both tie your living room together and send your houseguests into a nervous panic, this melting bloody hand candle might be just for you. 

These next-level Halloween decorations, which would pair well with a collection of fireproof human skull logs, are $35 each, and made by the aptly named company Creepy Candles. They're fashioned to look just like real human hands, and don't even reveal themselves to be candles until you literally burn each fingertip off to get to its double wick. Once you light it and each finger begins to burn, blood-colored wax oozes down them, exposing a horrifyingly lifelike hand skeleton (made of plaster) underneath.

The whole process is undeniably gruesome, but it does come with a pleasant twist: each candle is blood-orange scented, because c'mon, you're not a total monster.

