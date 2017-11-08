Reporter Trolls Nintendo in October's Best News Bloopers

The release of Nintendo's NES Classic -- a miniature version of the classic Nintendo console -- was released to utter madness last year. It was constantly sold out. Anytime a retailer announced the system would be back in stock, there was mayhem. The same situation was expected to occur when Nintendo announced it would release a SNES Classic.
While the system did sell out in many locations opening weekend, it wasn't accompanied by the same fervor as its predecessor. And that cracked up one reporter. He was on location at a Best Buy minutes before the SNES Classic was to be released last month. Expecting a Tickle-Me-Elmo rush at the store, he couldn't stop laughing because there were just two people standing in line. Two.
That's one of many clips in the latest batch of news bloopers from the News Be Funny YouTube channel, collecting the best slip-ups, staged goofiness, and uncontrollable laughter from the last month. That includes a house cat trolling a reporter and a farmer who laughs exactly like a chicken.
Watch the whole thing above, then check out past installments of the series.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.