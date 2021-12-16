Public Transit Employee Caught Cheating the Car Pool Lane with Blow Up Doll
He claimed he just wanted some company.
Listen, there aren't many things I wouldn't do to make my daily commute cheaper and easier. I spend my days fantasizing about light rail transit and cursing our crumbling infrastructure. But even I am not sure I would go to the lengths of Giulio Divirgilio, a manager at New York's Metropolitan Transit Agency.
Divirgilio placed a rather large blow-up doll in the passenger seat of his Kia Telluride while driving in the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the way to work.
To give Divirgilio the benefit of the doubt for a moment, the transit official insisted that he didn't put the doll in his car to cheat the carpool lane but rather to break up the loneliness of his drive. "I don't use it for the HOV, I use it for the company," Divirgilio said, according to the New York Post.
I know he works for a government transit agency, so flouting traffic laws is a particularly egregious offense. But to be quite honest, bringing a blow-up doll around “for the company” seems weirder. The New York Post reported that his coworkers weren’t buying that reason either.
“It was weird when we saw that thing [in his car] in the morning. Why would anyone have that there except to do HOV stuff?” one MTA employee said. When a member of the press further questioned Divirgilio about the purpose of the suited blow-up doll in his passenger seat, Divirgilio defended his previous statement with a question: “Have I ever lied to you?”
I will not pass judgment on this MTA manager’s integrity. Instead, I will point out that using blow-up dolls to make it into the HOV/carpool lane isn’t an unheard of technique by sneaky commuters. It’s such a popular technique that there is even a (safe-for-work) blow-up doll dedicated to the trick. Carpool Kenny looks like an inflated Mad Men character, retails for just under $16, and looks suspiciously similar to the companion photographed in Divirgilio’s vehicle.
