Public Transit Employee Caught Cheating the Car Pool Lane with Blow Up Doll

Listen, there aren't many things I wouldn't do to make my daily commute cheaper and easier. I spend my days fantasizing about light rail transit and cursing our crumbling infrastructure. But even I am not sure I would go to the lengths of Giulio Divirgilio, a manager at New York's Metropolitan Transit Agency.

Divirgilio placed a rather large blow-up doll in the passenger seat of his Kia Telluride while driving in the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the way to work.

To give Divirgilio the benefit of the doubt for a moment, the transit official insisted that he didn't put the doll in his car to cheat the carpool lane but rather to break up the loneliness of his drive. "I don't use it for the HOV, I use it for the company," Divirgilio said, according to the New York Post.