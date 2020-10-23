Blue Bell’s Holiday Flavors Are Back

Yes, “it” starts earlier every year: Convenience stores start filling up with Christmassy treats before Halloween pumpkin paraphernalia is out the door, but 2020 is the land that time forgot, so why not partake?

To that end, Blue Bell Creamery’s winter holiday flavors have returned. Its Christmas Cookies flavor features “your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar,” according to the site , “combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.” Very December 25!

The Peppermint variety is, you guessed it, peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Extra deck the halls! You can check availability here and prices vary by retailer.

Blue Bell’s holiday offerings join a list of early celebrants including advent calendars by Jack Daniel's and Vinebox , and Starbucks home holiday products.