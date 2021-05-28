Blue Bell Is Unleashing a New Chocolate Sheet Cake-Flavored Ice Cream

Sheet cake may be a simple dessert, but that’s what people love about it. Especially people in Blue Bell’s native Texas, which is why the creamery just whipped up a new flavor of ice cream inspired by the bakery classic: Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream.

Blue Bell’s new ice cream combines Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with little bits of chocolate sheet cake. It also has chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl to really drive home that not-cake-but-almost flavor.

“A sheet cake is simple but so delicious,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a press release. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing, and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

Now available in stores across the country, but for a limited time only, the Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream comes in half-gallon and pint sizes.