News

Blue Bell Is Unleashing a New Chocolate Sheet Cake-Flavored Ice Cream

Two desserts are better than one, but we can get behind this combo.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 5/28/2021 at 2:29 PM

Courtesy of Blue Bell

Sheet cake may be a simple dessert, but that’s what people love about it. Especially people in Blue Bell’s native Texas, which is why the creamery just whipped up a new flavor of ice cream inspired by the bakery classic: Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream. 

Blue Bell’s new ice cream combines Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with little bits of chocolate sheet cake. It also has chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl to really drive home that not-cake-but-almost flavor. 

“A sheet cake is simple but so delicious,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a press release. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing, and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

Now available in stores across the country, but for a limited time only, the Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream comes in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.